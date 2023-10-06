President Bola Tinubu's lawyer, Wole Afolabi, revealed that his client's certificate carrying a female status was a mix-up

During an interview on Channels TV, Afolabi said the Chicago State University (CSU) registrar noted that it was not unusual

Afolabi also cleared the air on the issue of the discrepancies in the signature of President Tinubu's certificate

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's legal representative, Wole Afolabi, has revealed that his client's certificate from the Chicago State University (CSU) carries a female status due to a mix-up on the party of the American institution.

The legal practitioner stated this during an interview on Channels' TV late-night show Politics Today on Thursday, September 5.

President Bola Tinubu has one more hurdle to face in court to cement his position as the legitimate leader of Nigeria. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As quoted by Vanguard, Afolabi said:

“The transcript that was provided by Southwest College indicated F. It was clear. All of the other particulars did match information of President Bola Tinubu.

“Now, the registrar was interviewed on why the discrepancies. He said the person applying for the school ticked the box of a male not a female and when the admission letter was issued it was issued to Mr Tinubu.

“When the question was put to Dr West Brown, he said it is not unusual for universities to mix up. He (West Brown) has been to several universities. It is possible.”

Tinubu's lawyer clears air on certificate signature

While answering questions on the discrepancies found on the signature on the certificate, Afolabi said the certificates were not issued at the time of graduation until one applied for them.

He stated that the person who issued the certificate Tinubu submitted to INEC might not have been in the university in 1979.

Afolabi's position on the alleged forgery is on the heels of the suit filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, before the District Court in Northern Illinois, USA.

In its ruling, the court ordered the CSU to provide the academic records of President Tinubu to Atiku as requested.

Source: Legit.ng