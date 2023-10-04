The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a fresh development over the document Atiku Abubakar obtained from Chicago State University (CSU)

The party's spokesperson, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the party is satisfied with the documents containing President Bola Tinubu's academic records

He revealed that Atiku and his legal representative are ready to present these documents before the Supreme Court

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is on the verge of presenting the academic records and other related academic documents of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU).

Recall that Atiku took legal steps by requesting President Tinubu's academic records from CSU at a US Court in Illinois.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is expected to open a case against President Bola Tinubu over the authenticity of his academic records. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, September 19, the presiding judge, Justice Jeffrey Gilbert, granted Atiku's request to release Tinubu's academic records at CSU.

PDP reacts

Meanwhile, the PDP has described the release of Tinubu's academic records as a vindictive move for Atiku.

Reacting to this development, the PDP national publicity secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, stated that the certificate presented by President Tinubu before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not tally with the result released by CSU.

He confirmed that all relevant documents required to file a case against President Tinubu would be presented before the apex court in due time.

Abdullahi also noted that the PDP and Atiku are satisfied with the documents released by CSU.'

According to Punch, he said:

“He who alleges must prove. Now that we have the document, we will tender it before the Supreme Court.

So it’s now for the revered justices of the Supreme Court to see if indeed what we have said against this person can be proven, and then the necessary thing be done per the extant provisions, laws and the Electoral Act.”

“If the judiciary has any modicum of honour left in it, this is the time to prove it and if Tinubu and his people, APC have anything good for Nigeria in their entire conception, this is the time to prove it. Tinubu and the APC should apologise to Nigerians, hand over and go.”

Source: Legit.ng