The NLC president, Joe Ajaero, has said there is no apology for forming and identifying with the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections

Ajaero, in an interview on Thursday, said the main reason why the organised labour formed the Labour Party was to provide a platform for common Nigerians to contest and win the election.

According to the NLC president, the Labour Party achieved that in the 2023 general election, where an Okada rider won an election on the platform of the Labour Party

FCT, Abuja - Joe Ajaero, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, has opened up on the relationship between the union and the Labour Party.

Speaking on Channels Television's "Politics Today" on Tuesday, October 3, Ajaero said there is no regret nor apology for forming the Labour Party, adding that the Labour Party is usually created and funded by trade unions worldwide.

NLC reveals the history of the Labour Party

He travelled through the history lane, saying that from early 1918 to 1945, down to 2003, when Adams Oshiomhole ruled as Edo State's governor on the Labour Party platform.

During the 2023 general election, the Labour Party became a formidable third force in the 2023 general election; its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, came second runner-up in the presidential poll and defeated President Bola Tinubu in Lagos State.

The NLC president recalled that when Oshiomhole was contesting for governor, the Labour Party formed an alliance with the founders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that they were in the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) and the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Why Labour Party was formed, NLC opens up

He said:

"We sponsored Adams to form a joint ticket; then it wasn't a crime if the Labour Party decided to form an alliance with other political parties.

"Thereafter, we changed to have our own party. Today, we are not aligning with any political party, and we don't have an apology for forming a party that will be beneficial to ordinary Nigerians."

He went further to extol the success of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, adding that many ordinary Nigerians are now in the national assembly and that today, an Okada (Motorcycle) rider won the election through the Labour Party.

