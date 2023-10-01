President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has invited the leadership of organised labour for another negotiation meeting on Sunday

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has made another move to halt the planned nationwide indefinite strike championed by organised labour as the government has invited the union leaders for another round of interaction.

According to The Nation, the peace meeting will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, October 1, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

After failed meeting, Tinubu to hold another meeting with NLC

The federal government scheduled a meeting with organised labour on Friday, September 29, but the union's leadership did not show up, and the meeting did not hold.

In a memorandum issued by the Director of Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, Emmanuel Igbinosun of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, on behalf of the minister, addressed to the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (APC), the union leaders were invited to the Chief of Staff's Conference Room in the state house on Sunday.

The union leaders expected at the meeting are the representatives and leaders of the NLC and its counterparts in the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Gbajabiamila, Lalong, others to negotiate with NLC, TUC

Government representatives expected at the meeting are the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong; Nkiruka Onyejeocha, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment; and other top government officials.

The memorandum reads in part:

“I am directed to invite the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for a meeting with the Government on the above subject scheduled as follows: Date:- Sunday, October 1st, 2023; Time:- 2 pm; Venue:- Aso Villa Conference Room of the office of the Chief of Staff to Mr President."

