President Bola Tinubu-led federal government is currently meeting with the leadership of the organised labour leaders at the presidential villa

The Monday meeting between the NLC, TUC leadership and the government was to determine if the planned Tuesday nationwide indefinite strike would be held or not

On Sunday, the union met with the government and secured some nods after earlier shunning meeting with the government

Aso Rock, Abuja - The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has been seen at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, October 2.

According to Daily Trust, the leadership of the labour leaders would be meeting with the federal government to determine if the planned nationwide strike would hold or not.

Recall that the union leaders had declared a nationwide indefinite strike scheduled to commence on Tuesday, October 3, over the hardship orchestrated by the removal of the fuel subsidy.

On Sunday, October 1, the union held a meeting with the federal government negotiation team led by Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the president, after it had earlier shunned a meeting with the government.

How Gbajabiamila leads FG negotiation team with the NLC

The meeting was attended by ministers, governors and other officials of the government of President Bola Tinubu.

At the end of the meeting, Gbajabiamila said he was optimistic that the publicised strike would not hold.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives said:

“Hopefully, we expect that labour will call a meeting of their various branches and executive tomorrow to present the agreements that have been reached, and we pray, and we believe, and we hope that the strike will be called off on Tuesday.”

Gbajabiamila served as the speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly before he was appointed chief of staff by President Bola Tinubu.

FG schedules another meeting with NLC over planned strike

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has invited the leadership of organised labour for another negotiation meeting on Sunday.

The meeting was to avert the planned indefinite strike by the organised labour leaders, including the NLC and the TUC.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the meeting will be held at the conference hall of the chief of staff to the president.

