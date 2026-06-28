An experienced Nigerian teacher got people talking after sharing details of the phone conversation he had with a woman

He explained that the woman wanted him to teach mathematics to junior secondary school students and mentioned the salary she offered him

He, however, was not pleased with the amount the woman mentioned during the phone call, and he shared the figure online

An experienced Nigerian teacher reacted online after receiving a call from a woman who wanted him to teach Mathematics to JSS1, JSS2, and JSS3 students.

He explained in the post that he informed the woman during the call that he was not interested in teaching junior secondary classes, but he was willing to hear her offer and possibly consider it.

Teacher posts salary offered to teach JSS1-JSS3 mathematics, sparks reactions. Photo Source: TikTok/foc_embrace001

Source: Twitter

Teacher mentions the salary he was offered

After she told him the classes she wanted him to teach, they proceeded to discuss the salary.

In his social media post, @foc_embrace001 explained that the woman gave a lengthy explanation and asked him to name his price. However, he insisted on hearing her offer first. She eventually mentioned an amount he did not expect, leaving him wondering whether people see teachers as beggars.

His statement:

"Wait ooo... is it that people see teachers as beggars?"

"A woman called me asking if I could take Mathematics classes for JSS1, JSS2 and JSS3. I told her honestly that I'm not really a fan of teaching junior secondary classes, but I was still willing to consider it."

"Then I asked about the pay. She started with a long explanation about how the school just started and that the class size is less than 30 students. She insisted I should name my price, and I told her to make an offer. You won't believe it, she said N15,000."

Teacher shares salary he was offered to teach JSS1-JSS3 mathematics, many react. Photo Source: TikTok/foc_embrace001

Source: Twitter

After hearing the amount, he asked if she meant N15,000 per hour of teaching, but she maintained that it was the monthly salary.

Sharing how that made him feel, he wrote:

"I had to ask again, 'Is that per hour?'"

"She said, 'No... per month.'"

"For 2026???"

Reactions as teach posts salary offer

@kween_kiki added:

"Olodoism has just started. Morals will keep declining future uncertain cos a nation that doesn't value transporters of knowledge will eventually collapse."

@Michael26071073 stressed:

"Private school owners are the most greediest set of investors i have come across with. Thinking they are doing teachers a favor. One said she'll pay 25k for economics, commerce and CRS. You can imagine."

@dhareymu wrote:

"15k bawo 😂🤣 Be like she no know who FOC be. But 15k to any teacher, even if na only 1 class person dey teach in 2026 should be a crime... 15k wey no buy anything meaningful again."

@lagbaja00 noted:

"And that lowballing always starts with story "the school just started" and many other like that."

@CgsMusicclub added:

"Interesting. Education is not really that valued or rated by an average Nigerian to begin with. We just have to search within & start telling ourselves the truth. We are the very problem of what we complain today about education in general. What a shame."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians reacted after an educationist shared the alleged salary of an Enugu smart school teacher with 12 years of teaching experience.

According to the document shared online, the teacher reportedly earned N93,423 per month. The post sparked outrage, with many people describing the pay as too low and calling for better welfare for teachers in Nigeria.

Nigerian teacher shares monthly salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian school teacher shared that he earns N60,000 per month, which is below the government-approved minimum wage.

He said he has been saving part of his salary to fund his master's degree, but admitted that living on such an income is difficult. His disclosure sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng