Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) have been caught in a fresh controversy

A pro-NNPP and Governor Yusuf, supporters on Sunday, October 1, staged a protest against the Nigerian judiciary in London

Governor Yusuf and the leadership of the NNPP have been accused of bankrolling the alleged protest in London

FCT, Abuja - Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) have been criticised for staging a protest in London on Sunday, October 1, over the verdict of the governorship election petition court judges.

Recall that on Wednesday, September 20; the tribunal declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasir Gawuna, the winner of the Kano State governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18.

The DSS and the police have been urged to investigate Governor Abba Yusuf.

At the ruling of the election tribunal, which was declared virtually, the electoral commission was ordered to revoke the certificate of return given to Governor Yusuf and hand it over to APC's Gawuna.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the pro-APC group under the aegis of the National Coalition of APC Progressives Stakeholders slammed the NNPP protest in London.

The NNPP and Governor Yusuf were accused of sponsoring the London protest against the Nigerian judiciary in what the pro-APC group described as shameful.

Kano tribunal: DSS, Police urged to investigate Gov Yusuf

While addressing pressmen in Abuja on Monday, October 2, the group's national secretary, Barr. Isabella Odunayo called on the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Service (DSS) to investigate Governor Yusuf and the leadership of the NNPP over the London protest.

She said:

"After failed attempts to discredit the tribunal ruling, the NNPP desperation took them to London where it sponsored a protest to blackmail the Federal Government and discredit the tribunal judgement...

"It is shameful that Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf and the Kwankwasiyya Movement only got eight persons for a protest which targeted about one thousand (1000) people, a sign that Nigerians both home and in diaspora accepted the judgement in good faith.

"We call on the Inspector General of Police and the department of state service to commence investigation of the out-going Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the leadership of the NNPP ahead of their prosecution."

Court orders Kano government to pay N30b for illegal demolition

In another development, the Federal High Court has fined the Kano state government N30 billion over unlawful demolition.

Justice Simon Amobeda ordered Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led government to pay the Incorporated Trustees of Massallacin Eid Shop Owners N30b compensation.

The court ruled that the N30bfine would compensate the traders for the illegal demolition.

Source: Legit.ng