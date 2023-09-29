Federal High Court has fined the Kano state government the sum of N30 billion over illegal demolition

Justice Simon Amobeda ordered the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led government to pay the Incorporated Trustees of Massallacin Eid Shop Owners N30b compensation

The court ruled that the N30bfine would serve as compensation to the traders over the illegal demolition

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has been ordered to pay the Incorporated Trustees of Massallacin Eid Shop Owners N30 billion compensation over illegal demolition.

As reported by PM News, Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano gave the order on Friday, September 29.

The court ruled that the action of Governor Yusuf and his government against the shop owners was barbaric and unconstitutional.

According to Premium Times, the judge said the N30b fine would serve as compensation for the illegal demolition of the traders’ properties.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Yusuf after assuming office had embarked on demolition exercises in the state.

He ordered the demolition of shops, malls and a hotel, saying they violated Kano’s masterplan.

The owners of the demolished properties under the umbrella of the Incorporated Trustees of ‘Massallacin Eid Shop Owners’ sued the Kano government over the demolition.

I’ve no regrets on demolition - Governor Yusuf

Governor Yusuf had described the demolition exercise in the state as a means to recover public properties that were illegally sold out.

He made this known during the Sallah break while receiving the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and other district heads and members of the emirate council who came to visit at the State House.

Governor Yusuf said he does not have any ounce of regret over the ongoing demolition exercise.

