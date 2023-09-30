Abia state - President of Reality Organisation Worldwide, Chief (Mrs) Eunice Uzor-Kalu is a household name in Abia state politics and beyond.

The mother of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Abia governor has built a large followership due to her commitment to the service of humanity.

Chief Mrs Eunice Uzor-Kalu: A political force in Abia state and beyond Photo Credits: Senator Uzor Orji Kalu

Source: Facebook

The strong woman of Abia politics has blazed the political terrain from a community leader to becoming the mother of the former governor.

Her influence and political dexterity were vital in helping her son Orji Kalu and other notable politicians attain political stardom.

In a report by The Punch, Kalu, a former Chief Whip of the senate confirmed these facts himself while appreciating his mother on her birthday in 2022.

He described his mother, who is over 80-year-old as “a woman of substance with passion for humanity”

Political Force

Mother Excellency as she is known is a party leader and grassroots mobiliser who had been in the political scenes long before her son became the governor.

She is a force when it comes to the political terrain in Nigeria and her influence remains unrivalled.

The victory of Orji as the Abia governor under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was attributed to his mother, who not only campaigned for him but also used her influence and relationship with heavy political weights.

Her role in the 2023 presidential election

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Mrs. Kalu’s residence in 2022 ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

Tinubu’s proved that she was indeed a vital piece on the political chessboard.

Though many claim she has no power whatsoever to determine any political appointment but her influence is unquestionable.

Face-off with EFCC

A display of her political prowess was proven in 2012 when former president Olusegun Obasanjo needed her endorsement to run for a third term which she declined. This show of apathy from her was soon set to attract the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Taking a statement from her son, Uzor Kalu said in an interview with Daily Sun:

“I knew this would happen when during the third term debate, he sent word to my mother to mobilise support for him. My mother said no, I can't be part of this. We have given you two terms, and on those two terms I stand”

This allegedly led to the EFCC visiting the Aba home of Mrs Kalu and accusing her of corrupt practices in Abia state.

A night before, some men visited her Aba residence and sounds of gunshots were heard. These men were resisted by the security operatives and after some hours they left.

The EFCC claimed to have sent those men from Abuja to arrest Mrs Kalu for corrupt practices. All this was a ploy to weaken all opposition parties that could foil the plans of the then-president remaining in office allegedly.

Mrs. Eunice Uzor Kalu is a woman of vigour who started as a community leader, transitioned into becoming a key player in the political arena and has left notable footprints in the Nigerian political system.

