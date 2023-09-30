President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after a week when he departed for New York for the UN General Assembly

President Tinubu is returning barely 48 hours to the 63rd anniversary of Nigeria's Independence from the British

He is expected to address the nation on Sunday, October 1, in his maiden Independence Day address

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Nigeria from New York, United States, where he attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

As reported by Punch, it was gathered that Tinubu’s convoy arrived at the presidential villa at about 9:47 p.m. local time.

President Bola Tinubu will give his first Independence Day speech on Sunday, October, in a live telecast. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Before his return, there had been concerns about Tinubu’s whereabouts following the return of some of the delegations who accompanied him to the United States for the UN General Assembly.

The Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, as well as the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, were among those who accompanied him to the US, and they had all returned to Nigeria before him.

According to Daily Trust, there are speculations that the President might have travelled to Paris after the conclusion of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During his participation at the UN General Assembly, President Tinubu addressed other world leaders as he sued for peace and condemned the growing pattern of military coups in the continent.

He said:

“We must affirm democratic governance as the best guarantor of the sovereign will and well-being of the people. Military coups are wrong, as is any tilted civilian political arrangement that perpetuates injustice.”

Tinubu begs diasporans to invest in Nigeria

President Tinubu also addressed Nigerians and other important stakeholders of the economic community in the diaspora to return home and invest in Nigeria.

He told them that his administration is open to working with them and providing adequate resources for them to excel and flourish.

Tinubu arrives in Nigeria with the ongoing preparation for the 63rd anniversary of Nigeria's Independence Day and with a looming indefinite nationwide strike underway.

The president is expected to address Nigerians in a live telecast on Sunday, October 1, by 7:00 a.m.

Political analyst reveals how PDP, LP can defeat Tinubu

Meanwhile, opposition parties like the Peoples Democratic People (PDP) and the Labour Party have been urged to re-strategise before the 2027 general election.

Dr Abubakar Sani made this call in an interview with Legit.ng over the possible outcome of the presidential election appeal at the apex court.

He stated that Tinubu had always been beatable and would remain beatable if only a common goal existed between opposition parties.

Source: Legit.ng