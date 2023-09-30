The presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to be prepared to pull the country back from uncertainty to a place of common safety

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the 2023 Independence Day celebration of Nigeria is coming at a time when “the country is at a crossroads in many aspects of our national lives”.

Atiku, in a statement on Saturday, September 30, which he signed, lamented that Nigeria “continues to struggle to manifest the dreams of our founding fathers”.

Independence Day: Atiku congratulates Nigerians

The former vice-president praised the talents and doggedness of young Nigerians “who have refused to give up on the country”.

His statement partly reads:

“While I enjoin us all to submit our strengths in faith to the Almighty God, we must be prepared to do our best to pull the country back from this point of uncertainty to a place of common safety.

“I congratulate fellow Nigerians, alongside friends and well wishers of our dear country across the globe, and wish you a happy Independence Day. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

FG declares Monday as public holiday

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government declared a public holiday in celebration of the 63rd celebration of Nigeria's independence.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, in a statement on Thursday, September 28, on behalf of the federal government, declared Monday, October 2, a public holiday.

Why Ogun cancelled Independence Day celebration

Legit.ng also reported that the Dapo Abiodun administration said that following the directive of the federal government that the 2023 Independence Day celebration should be low-key, it has cancelled all arrangements regarding October 1st.

This is according to a statement signed by Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the Ogun state government.

Adeleke suspends Independence Day celebration

Also, we reported that the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, announced the cancellation of the 63rd anniversary of Nigeria's Independence.

This development was confirmed on Friday, September 29, via a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

