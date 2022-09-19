A video has captured the moment the presidential candidate Asiwaju of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu prostrated to greet the mother of Senator Orji Kalu on Sunday, September 18.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) visited the home of the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu to meet with his mother, Eunice Uzor Kalu.

Tinubu shows respect to Orji Uzor Kalu's mother, prostrates to greet her

Source: UGC

Tinubu was in company of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the visit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng