INEC, APC and Governor Dapo Abiodun have been given two days to inspect documents tendered by PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu

Justice Hamidu Kunaza gave the ruling after Governor Abiodun’s lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwunmiju (SAN), that the petitioner did not follow the laid-down procedure

Adebutu is challenging Abidoun’s victory in the Saturday, March 18 Ogun state governorship election

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The chairman of the Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Hamidu Kunaza, has given the All Progressive Congress (APC), Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), two days to inspect the 8,000 pieces of documentary evidence tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

Adebutu’s lawyer, Goddy Uche (SAN), on Tuesday, July 4, tendered the documents, which include INEC forms, BVAS reports, ECAs, voters’ registers and printed IREV results in various “Ghana-must-go” bags before the tribunal sitting at the Magistrates’ Court, Isabo, Abeokuta, Daily Trust reported.

Ogun Election Tribunal gives INEC, APC and Gov Dapo Abiodun 2 days to Inspect PDP's 8,000 exhibits. Photo Credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR/Ogun State Crusaders

Source: Facebook

The PDP candidate is challenging Gov Abidoun’s victory based on alleged non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices.

INEC and APC object Adebutu's move to tender exhibits before the court

However, INEC’s counsel, Peter Olatunbora, opposed Uche’s prayers for the court to allow him to call his witnesses for the commencement of the trial.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Olatunbora argued that the petitioners should have availed the respondents of the documents before presenting them before the court.

Governor Abiodun’s lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwunmiju (SAN), who objected to Uche’s move, went further to ask the tribunal not to admit the documents as evidence

Ogunwunmiju argued that the petitioner did not follow the laid-down procedure for presenting documents before the court.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria prayed the court to give the respondents three days to allow them to inspect the documents before admitting them as evidence.

Kunaza in his ruling gave the petitioners two days to allow the respondents to inspect the documents and adjourned the case till Thursday, July 6.

Tribunal strikes out PDP's petition against APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s petition against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has been struck out by the Ogun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Monday, June 19.

The PDP candidate in the March 18 governorship election in the state, Oladipupo Adebutu, has alleged that there was vote buying by the APC during the poll.

Source: Legit.ng