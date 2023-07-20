WAEC on Thursday, July 20, refused to confirm or debunk the authenticity of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun’s certificate

An official of WAEC, Olufemi Olaleye, on Thursday, appeared before the tribunal in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital without tendering a copy of Abiodun’s certificate

Meanwhile, Governor Abiodun is alleged to have presented a forged 1978 WAEC certificate as attached to the form he filled out with INEC before the last election

An official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Olufemi Olaleye, on Thursday, July 20, appeared before the Ogun State election petition tribunal without tendering a copy of the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun’s certificate.

Abiodun was the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ogun State during the March 18 gubernatorial election.

WAEC says the body does not have a duplicate of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s certificate. Photo credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR, Ladi Adebutu

Why WAEC fails to produce a copy of Abiodun’s certificate on Thursday, July 20

The examination council had earlier been subpoenaed by the tribunal to produce a copy of Dapo Abiodun’s 1978 WAEC certificate as attached to the form he filled with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This followed an allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu, that Abiodun forged his WAEC certificate.

Why WAEC official failed to tender Governor Abiodun's certificate

Channels TV reported that the WAEC official was not placed on oath, nor was he allowed to enter the witness box as he said “the requested certificate is not here with me”.

However, Olufemi Olaleye was allowed to tender in evidence, a copy of the subpoena issued to the examination body, upon which he was at the tribunal, Vanguard report added.

He told the tribunal he did not bring the requested certificate “because WAEC does not keep duplicates of collected WAEC certificates”.

He stated that to confirm whether or not somebody partakes in the council’s examination, “the original certificate given to the candidate will be forwarded to WAEC” for verification.

Olaleye was discharged immediately he was recorded as having testified before the tribunal as PW73.

Ogun Tribunal gives INEC, APC, Gov Abiodun 2 days to inspect PDP's Adebutu’s 8,000 exhibits

Legit.ng reported earlier that the chairman of the Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Hamidu Kunaza, has given the All Progressive Congress (APC), Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) two days to inspect the 8,000 pieces of documentary evidence tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

Adebutu’s lawyer, Goddy Uche (SAN), on Tuesday, July 4, tendered the documents, which include INEC forms, BVAS reports, ECAs, voters’ registers, and printed IREV results in various “Ghana-must-go” bags before the tribunal sitting at the Magistrates’ Court, Isabo, Abeokuta.

The PDP candidate is challenging Governor Abidoun’s victory based on alleged non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices.

Tribunal strikes out PDP's petition against APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s petition against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has been struck out by the Ogun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Monday, June 19.

The PDP candidate in the March 18 governorship election in the state, Oladipupo Adebutu, has alleged that there was vote buying by the APC during the poll.

