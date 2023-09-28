The APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has disclosed that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 election, cannot become Nigeria's president

According to Ganduje, Kwankwaso's selfish interest would not allow him to achieve his presidential ambition

Ganduje said the NNPP was a decent party until Kwankwaso joined and ruined it with his selfish interest

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has given one reason he believed Rabiu Kwankwaso, the flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the February 25 presidential election, would never become the president of Nigeria.

The former governor of Kano made the comment while receiving the NNPP governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Bauchi State, Senator Haliru Jika, on Wednesday, September 27, at his residence in Abuja, Guardian reported.

Ganduje says selfishness would not let Kwankwaso to be President Photo Credit: Abdullahi Ganduje, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Twitter

Ganduje addresses the NNPP Governorship candidate who joined APC

Ganduje, while addressing Jika, who had visited him with his supporters to join the APC, said Kwankwaso's selfish interest would not make him achieve his presidential ambition.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ganduje maintained that the crisis rocking the NNPP was compounded by the inability of Kwankwaso to maintain a standing principle in party politics over the years.

He stressed that the reign of Kwankwaso as the national leader of the NNPP was "exploitive and deceptive while commending the return of Jika to the APC as a step in the right direction.

What Ganduje said about NNPP

Ganduje's comment reads in part:

"He is returning to a party that is very progressive and focused. He is coming from a party that used to be decent and highly respected until it was hijacked and polluted by the Kwankwasiyya group.”

He further lamented the poor performance of the APC in Gombe state in the last election while promising to ensure the inclusiveness of all party stalwarts in his decision-making.

Source: Legit.ng