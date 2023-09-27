The Supreme Court will hear Peter Obi's petition challenging the verdict of the presidential election tribunal in a couple of weeks.

Obi's appearance at the apex court will be his last shot at unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the presidential villa.

But there are doubts from political enthusiasts that Obi petition might not have enough resolve to unseat the incumbent.

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed his desire to head to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict of the Presidential tribunal for affirming President Bola Tinubu's victory at the 2023 polls.

The Supreme Court is Obi's last shot at unseating President Tinubu following his persistent claims that he won the 2023 polls despite coming third in the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Peter Obi polled over 6.1 million votes to emerge third at the presidential polls. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Tribunal's judgement

Before the appellate court's verdict, Obi had asked the tribunal to cancel the election of Tinubu due to allegations of electoral fraud, breach of electoral laws, ineligibility claims and others.

However, the tribunal held that all the claims and allegations of the former Anambra State governor lacked merit.

Meanwhile, there are assertions that Obi's decision to seek redress at the Supreme Court would be futile due to the lack of factual evidence to back up his claims.

"Obi's claims fictitious, lacks merit", says legal expert

Speaking to Legit.ng on the chances of the Labour Party bannerman, Barrister Oladotun Hassan said Obi's petition lacked the explicit requirement to negate an election.

He said:

"The entire process put up by Peter Obi's lawyer was just dead on arrival because none was really talking about the entire vote of 8 million. That is the winning vote as regards the APC candidate (President Bola Tinubu)."

Barr Hassan described Obi's petition as fictitious claims filled with social media substances without substantial evidence.

Reno Omokri predicts Supreme Court's verdict

Similarly, public affairs commentator and socio-political critic Reno Omokri also hinged on the fact that social media rant does not win cases; instead, substantial evidence does.

In his recent prediction, as reported earlier by Legit.ng, Omokri said:

"You as Peter Obi have allowed your Obidients to make you so odious in the eyes of the judiciary.

"You should have intervened when they were rubbishing Chief Justice Kayode Ariwoola. But you pandered to the headless mob of fascists. Only to now trend #AllEyesOnKayodeAriwoola.

"Anyway, I can't blame you. You receive advice from madmen. Just expect Supreme disappointment from the Supreme Court!”

Supreme Court can't risk Nigeria's instability

Meanwhile, some political enthusiasts hold a different view of how Obi does not stand a chance against Tinubu at the apex court.

Some of these assertions are hinged on the fact that the Supreme Court would think of the country's stability before reaching its final verdict in cases like this.

It is also important to note that the antecedents of presidential election cases that got to the tribunal have never favoured the opposition.

Dr Abubakar Sani, a public affairs commentator, told Legit.ng that Obi's chances to secure victory at the apex court are like the distance between the sky and the earth.

He said:

"...all the odds are against the Labour Party, and secondly, the Supreme Court will not like to rock the boat and create instability in the country.

"Don't forget that the Labour Party came third and not second in the last presidential elections...As far as I am concerned, it is too late for either the Labour Party or the PDP."

How Peter Obi resisted pressure from Obidients to protest Tinubu’s election victory

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has revealed that its presidential bannerman, Peter Obi, declined to lead a mass protest against President Bola Tinubu's victory at the 2023 polls.

A statement from the party issued on Monday, September 25, revealed immense pressure mounted on Obi by his Obidient supporters.

The party stated that Obi chose the route of legal battle rather than violence, which might have caused anarchy.

Source: Legit.ng