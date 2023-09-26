The Lagos PDP and its governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran best referred to as Jandor, have rejected the outcome of the tribunal's judgment

The party and Jandor faulted the court's verdict which upheld the re-election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat

The opposition party's candidate condemned the tribunal's verdict, noting it lacked credibility

Ikeja, Lagos state - The governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State (PDP) during the 2023 general elections, Olajide Adediran, best known as Jandor, has rejected the outcome of the election tribunal judgement.

PDP tackles Lagos tribunal for upholding Sanwo-Olu's re-election. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Olajide Adediran

Source: Facebook

Jandor, on Monday, September 25, expressed dissatisfaction over the verdict of the state's election petitions tribunal which upheld the re-election of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Reacting to the development, Jandor, in a statement by his media aide, Gbenga Ogunleye, said the ruling was quite unfortunate, The Punch reported.

The governorship hopeful hinted that the panel refused to consider the credibility and convincing evidence presented before it to challenge the qualifications of the APC and Labour Party candidates by his (Jandor) legal team.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He added that the decision of the tribunal was contrary to the provisions of the constitution and the Electoral Act 2022, especially “on issues bothering on qualification of a candidate in an election.”

The statement partly read:

“This is not the end of the electoral process, it is just another stage. We will study the judgment and take decisions in the best interest of Lagosians.”

Tribunal dismisses APC’s objection against Jandor, PDP

Meanwhile, the Lagos tribunal dismissed the preliminary objection of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which asked it to set aside the petition of the PDP.

The preliminary objection was dismissed on Monday, September 25.

Lagos tribunal: Omokri makes prediction

Legit.ng also reported that Reno Omokri, a popular PDP supporter, predicted the outcome of the Lagos tribunal.

Omokri said the challenge to Governor Sanwo-Olu's reelection "will be rightly dismissed for lack of merit".

Enugu polls: Labour Party breaks silence after tribunal affirms Gov Mbah's victory

In a similar move, the Labour Party has reacted to the judgement of the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal affirming Governor Peter Mbah's victory at the February March 18 gubernatorial polls.

As reported by the Premium Times, the Labour Party rejected the verdict of Justice Kudirat Akano-led election petition court.

Source: Legit.ng