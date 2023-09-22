The DSS has denied an allegation that its men arrested one of the judges of the Kano state governorship election petitions tribunal

The secret police’s rebuttal comes in the wake of a weighty allegation by Sanusi Bature, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the sacked Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Bature had stated the Kano state government's view that the judges who handled the petition of the March 18 election were intimidated by the security agents

Kano, Kano state - The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied claims that its operatives arrested one of the Kano governorship election petition tribunal judges.

Recall the jurists ruled on the 2023 Kano state gubernatorial election on Wednesday, September 20.

We didn’t arrest tribunal judge: DSS

Following the sack of Governor Abba Yusuf by the tribunal, his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sanusi Bature, alleged that the judges who handled the case were threatened and one of them was arrested.

However, while speaking to PRNigeria on Friday, September 22, Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson of the nation's secret police, denied the claim.

Afunanya said:

“This is a very ridiculous statement. Arresting judges for what reason? It is not true, please.”

Legit.ng reports that while the tribunal, via Zoom, declared Nasiru Gawuna the winner of the 2023 poll, Governor Yusuf and his party, the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), have vowed to appeal the verdict at a higher court.

Police declare curfew in Kano

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a 24-hour curfew was declared in Kano state following the verdict of the election petitions tribunal sacking Governor Yusuf.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Muhammad Gumel, in a statement he personally signed, on Wednesday, September 20, said a combined team of security operatives has been dispatched across major cities to enforce the curfew.

Govt lifts curfew

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the government on Thursday, September 21, lifted the 24-hour curfew imposed to forestall a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Speaking with reporters, Halilu Dantiye, the Kano commissioner for information, said the curfew was lifted to allow residents to go about their normal activities.

