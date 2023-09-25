President Bola Tinubu has been commended for introducing new and younger leaders into his cabinet as he appointed many youth and women ministers.

By counting, at least seven ministers are in their thirties and early forties.

List of young ministers of President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

They are listed below:

Betta Edu

The 37-year-old medical doctor and politician was appointed as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation by President Tinubu.

She is the youngest of the ministers and the first female minister appointed from Cross Rivers State.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

According to his Wikipedia record, the Ondo-born politician was born on May 1, 1982. He was appointed as the minister of interior by President Tinubu.

Before his appointment, he was elected to represent the people of Akoko North East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the House of Representatives between 2019 and 2023.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

She was born on April 19, 1980, and excelled in business and politics before being appointed by President Tinubu.

The Nasarawa-born politician was appointed as the first female Minister of State, Police Affairs, and her appointment has been commended as one well-deserved.

Hannatu Musawa

She has been considered one of President Tinubu's youngest ministers, with varied work experience in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. She is the current Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy.

Musawa earlier served as the deputy spokesperson and deputy director of public affairs of the APC Presidential Campaign Council. She was speculated to be 43 years old.

Shuaibu Audu

Audu, an investment banker and politician born on November 6, 1980, was appointed by President Tinubu as the Minister of Steel Development.

The son of Late Abubakar Audu, the first civilian governor of Kogi State who served between 1992 and 1993, contested for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State but lost to Ahmed Ododo.

Joseph Utsev

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation is 43-year-old and has been considered as one of the emerging political leaders of Nigeria.

Utsev is an academic, politician, philanthropist, entrepreneur and administrator, who earlier served as Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment in Benue State.

Doris Uzoka-Anite

An Imo State young politician born on October 16, 1981 and appointed by President Tinubu as the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment.

She is a medical doctor, financial expert who earlier served as the Commissioner for Finance and Co-ordinating Economy in Imo State.

