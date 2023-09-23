A lawyer, Daniel Makolo, has asked the National Industrial Court in Abuja to jail two ministers of President Bola Tinubu

Olubunmi Tunj-Ojo and Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Interior, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, are the two affected ministers

Makolo told the court that the ministers and other board of agencies refuse to comply with a court order that he should be reinstated into the Nigeria Immigration Service as Comptroller

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Makolo, a lawyer, has filed a motion at the National Industrial Court, Abuja, to commit to prison two ministers of President Bola Tinubu over their failure to comply with the court ruling made on January 4, 2023.

According to The Punch, the ministers in question are Olubunmi Tunj-Ojo and Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Interior and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. Others are Boards of the Civil Defence, Prison Service, Immigration and Fire.

Estranged lawyer lists Tinubu's ministers that should be jailed

Source: Twitter

In 2017, Makolo was dismissed from the Nigeria Immigration Service unlawfully. He also asked the court to jail Wura Adepoju, the acting Comptroller-General of the Immigration Service, and Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Head of Service, over their failures to obey the court order.

Lawyer Lists Tinubu's Ministers Who Should Be Jailed, Gives Reason

Earlier in January, the court ordered the minister of interior, head of the service and others to reinstate the creditor Makolo into the Nigeria Immigration Service and be given the rank of comptroller, but the minister ignored the court order.

The Form 49, known as the motion for committal, was dated May 10, 2023, in the suit number NICN/ABJ/103m/2023, and has been scheduled for hearing on October 9.

The defendants have been asked to appear in court and explain why the committal order should not be issued against them.

