A section of the Supreme Court complex in Three Arms Zone, Abuja, has been gutted by fire on Monday

Viral videos show some offices of the apex court affected by fire in an early morning incident

Nigerian social media users have commented on the occurrence and many have politicised it

FCT, Abuja - A portion of the Supreme Court was destroyed by fire on Monday, September 25.

The fire engulfed a side of the judges’ chamber of the Supreme Court.

Tweeps react to Supreme Court fire incident

According to Channels Television, there is no casualty.

Legit.ng learnt that men of the Federal Fire Service are currently at the scene to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, following the news currently trending on X (formerly Twitter), some social media users have expressed their thoughts.

A lot of comments emerged from opposition elements. This is not entirely surprising considering there are ongoing legal battles orchestrated by Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to get President Bola Tinubu sacked from office.

@kuwait_magix wrote:

"Let me break this down, the idea is; Since CSU will be releasing copies of my forged certificates and FBI will release my criminal records. I will have no where to go and it’s gonna be dangerous.

"For this case not to hold; Burn the Supreme Court, so that we can have a reason not to listen to Peter Obi, PDP and other parties case.

"Wike said; set the court ablaze."

@Ayoappeal said:

"You think these things just happen? They are burning evidence on a Monday morning when everyone is out and about."

@_Marj_1_ wrote:

"The proverbial saying of 'monkey hand don enter inside soup pot'.

"Labour Party as well as other litigants must now think outside the box so that this doesnt impact on their cases."

@uzomaduke commented:

"The political gladiators are at work. They are ready to go to any length so as to retain their illegal position."

@ogunmusi said:

"Tinubu get very long spoon."

@ShedrachBassey6 wrote:

"Small time there will tell us Peter evidence is no more."

