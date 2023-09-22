The Plateau State governorship election petition tribunal in Jos has dismissed the petitions of the APC and its candidate, Nentawe Goshwe, against Governor Caleb Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang's victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state was then affirmed by the tribunal

According to the ruling of the court on Friday, the argument of the APC and its candidate lacked merit

Jos, Plateau - The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Plateau State has affirmed the victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Sitting in Jos, the state capital, the tribunal subsequently dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in the election, Nentawe Goshwe.

Tribunal affirms victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang in Plateau Photo Credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Twitter

Nentawe had approached the court to challenge the declaration of the PDP candidate as the winner of the March 18 governorship election. Nentawe and the APC have argued that Mutfwang was not qualified to contest the election because he was not validly nominated and sponsored by his party in the said election.

Why tribunal dismisses APC, Nentawe petitions against Governor Mutfwang of PDP

However, in its ruling on Friday, September 22, the tribunal ruled that the argument of the APC and Nentawe lacked merit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mutfwang as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state, but the APC and its candidate have rejected the poll's outcome and approached the court.

The judiciary has set up tribunals across the 28 states where governorship elections were held in March 2023. Parties are expected to close their cases and judgment delivered within 100 days after the declaration of the poll.

This means that about 25 of the 28 days are expected to hear their verdicts on the governorship election petitions in their states before the end of September.

Source: Legit.ng