The leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party is not happy with the ruling of the Kano state election tribunal

The NNPP in a statement by its acting national chairman, Abba Kawu Ali, said the tribunal's verdict is a miscarriage of justice

The opposition party in Kano state accused the tribunal of unjustly subtracting vite from the NNPP's result so as to favour the ruling APC with its verdict

Kano state - The New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) has described the judgement of the Kano state election tribunal which sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, as "a miscarriage of justice".

Breaking: NNPP Reacts to Judgement, Reveals How Kano Tribunal Favoured APC. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba, @AbubakarmusaDK1

Source: Twitter

NTA News reported that the acting national chairman of the party, Abba Kawu Ali in a statement, alleged that the tribunal unjustly subtracted 165,663 votes from the party's result in order to award victory to the ruling party, the APC.

The acting chairman while appealing for calm in Kano state also alleged the judgement was an affront to constitutionalism, vowing that the party would appeal the judgement.

The Punch reported that NNPP claimed the judgment of the tribunal is a replay script of the 2019 governorship election, where the tribunal allegedly upturned the peoples’ mandate and awarded it to the loser.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Authorities declare 24-hour curfew in Kano after governor's sack

Legit.ng reported earlier that a permanent curfew has been declared in Kano state following the verdict of the election petitions tribunal sacking the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Muhammad Gumel, in a statement he personally signed, on Wednesday, September 20, said a combined team of security operatives has been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

The decision to restrict movement in Kano comes hours after the tribunal removed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) from office.

Tribunal sacks Kano governor, Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf of the NNPP was sacked by the tribunal.

The tribunal declared the APC candidate, Gawuna, the winner of the Kano state governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The verdict is seen as a win for Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC; and a loss for Kwankwaso.

Tension in Kano as shops close abruptly

Legit.ng also reported that after the tribunal sacked Governor Yusuf, traders across major markets of the state capital shut their shops and rushed home.

Some of the areas where merchants suspended activities were Kantin Kwari, Sabon Gari, and Singer markets. A prominent shopping mall in the metropolis, Ado Bayero Mall (ShopRite), is also presently under lock and key.

Source: Legit.ng