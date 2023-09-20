Kano, Kano state - The national legal adviser of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Robert Hon, has said his party is “not perturbed at all” by the decision of the tribunal to sack Governor Abba Yusuf.

Hon, in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday night, September 20, said the party is “prepared to retrieve the mandate that was given to us by the people of Kano state”.

A court sacked Governor Abba Yusuf on Wednesday, September 20. Photo credit: Abba kabir Yusuf

Kano: NNPP official reacts to tribunal's verdict

Hon called on NNPP supporters to remain calm as “there is no cause for alarm”.

He said:

“This is just a court of first instance. We have the court of appeal, and we have the supreme court. We are prepared to retrieve the mandate that was given to us by over million people of Kano state. You can see that even after the judgement, Kano state is very peaceful, the streets are very peaceful. Nobody is agitating over anything. So, we are good to go. We will test it up to the last level. We are not in any way perturbed.”

Furthermore, Hon stated that Kano citizens are "solidly behind" Yusuf.

Tribunal sacks Kano governor, Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf of the NNPP was sacked by the tribunal. The tribunal declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Gawuna, the winner of the Kano state governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The verdict is seen as a win for Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC; and a loss for Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP presidential candidate during the 2023 poll.

Authorities declare curfew in Kano

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a permanent curfew has been declared in Kano state following the verdict of the election petitions tribunal sacking Governor Yusuf.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Muhammad Gumel, in a statement he personally signed, on Wednesday, September 20, said a combined team of security operatives has been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

