FCT, Abuja - Since the expiration of their principal’s tenure on Monday, May 29, 2023, a couple of prominent Nigerians who worked with former president, Muhammadu Buhari, have embraced other roles.

While an individual like Zaccheus Adelabu Adedeji who worked under the Buhari administration has been tapped by President Tinubu to mobilise revenue for Nigeria, a lot haven’t had such privilege.

Nigerians who worked with Buhari and have secured new appointments

In this light, Legit.ng writes on Nigerians who worked with Buhari and have secured new appointments.

Yemi Osinbajo

Legit.ng reported that the immediate former vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo got a new appointment six weeks after leaving Aso Rock, Abuja.

Osinbajo announced that he has been appointed as the Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

He made this known on Tuesday, July, 11 via his verified Twitter handle, @ProfOsinbajo.

Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, the former minister of Information and Culture under the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was appointed as the Managing Partner of Ballard Partners' Nigerian branches.

Ballard Partners, an international lobbying firm, made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Tuesday, June 6, The Cable also reported.

Femi Adesina

Former Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, secured a new appointment as the executive vice chairman at The Sun Newspapers.

Adesina, who disclosed this during an interview with The Crest, added that he will resume his new role on September 1, 2023.

Zainab Ahmed

Zainab Ahmed, the finance minister under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, bagged a new job at the World Bank.

As reported by Vanguard, Ahmed resumed at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, United States as an alternate executive director on Monday, July 10.

