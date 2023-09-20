The former President Muhammadu Buhari did not have it all rosy when he ruled the country

Eight years down the line, his media adviser, Femi Adesina disclosed that the president regretted many things

In a chat with newsmen in Osogbo, Adesina refused to disclose the real issues the president had during his service to the country but maintained Buhari had regrets during his tenure

Osogbo, Osun state - Mr. Femi Adesina, who served as the special adviser on media to former President, Mohammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, September 20, said his principal actually felt some things the administration did, could have been done better.

Femi Adesina dropped hints on ex-President Buhari's regrets. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The Punch reported that Adesina spoke in Osogbo on Wednesday, at a programme organised by the Association of Veteran Journalists in Osun state.

The ex-presidential spokesperson said before Buhari left office, he had a two-hour chat with him, during which he asked all manners of questions.

According to him, during the interview session, he asked his principal what his regrets were, and Buhari expressed regret that certain things should have probably been done in another way.

Although Adesina did not state Buhari’s regret, he, however, said:

“There is no living human being that will not regret certain things. It is one of the questions I asked the president.

“Before we left office, I sat with him for about 2 hours and I asked him every question under the sun and when we finished, he asked what I gave to Chief of Protocol that he gave so long a time with him. There was no question I didn’t ask him. There were things he (Buhari) felt could have been done better.”

Speaking further, Adesina said Buhari served the country diligently, but added that whatever inadequacies noticed in the manner his principal led the nation, could not be solely blamed on him.

Source: Legit.ng