Former Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has gotten a new appointment as Executive Vice Chairman at The Sun Newspapers.

Adesina, who disclosed this during an interview with The Crest, added that he will resume his new role on September 1.

Femi Adesina gets new appointment after 8 years working with Buhari.

As reported by Daily Trust, Adesina explained that the founder of the organisation, Senator Orji Kalu approved the appointment.

The former president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) said:

“I came from The Sun newspaper. I was the MD/Editor-in-Chief (of the publishing company). And when I wanted to leave, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu said ‘Don’t resign. You may get to the government and you don’t like it. You can always come back. Or, you may get to the government and stay eight years; you can always come back. I’m going to make you the Executive Vice Chairman of the company.’ Not only did he say it, he issued me the letter. Yes, I have the letter.”

