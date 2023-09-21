Opposition parties have been advised to halt their legal challenge of the outcome of the 2023 Nigerian presidential poll

The Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were told to concentrate on the next general elections coming up in 2027

Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party's candidate in the February 25 presidential election gave this advice in a social media post sighted by Legit.ng

FCT, Abuja - The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has asked opposition elements to “save their energy and goodwill” to prepare for the 2027 general elections.

Adebayo in a social media post advised the top opposition parties to 'hold a breath' concerning their legal battles against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu will win at Supreme Court, according to Adebayo. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

'Atiku, Obi's cases have no legal basis'

The former presidential hopeful declared that there is a “zero chance” for Messrs Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi at the Supreme Court.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly X) handle on Wednesday, September 20:

“Opposition elements should save energy and goodwill to prepare for 2027 instead of holding a breath over the 85 ground appeals filed by @atiku, @OfficialPDPNig and @PeterObi ,@NgLabour versus @officialABAT @inecnigeria, @OfficialAPCNg. Zero chance at Supreme Court. No legal basis.”

