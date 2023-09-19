Femi Falana and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa have given distinctive clarity on the powers of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory

This was in reaction to the statement of Senator Ireti Kingibe, who claims that the activities of the FCT Minister are subject to the supervision of the national assembly

However, Falana and Adegboruwa, both interpreters of the law, said the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is only answerable to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Renowned legal luminaries and senior advocates Femi Falana and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa have given insights into why the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is not answerable to the National Assembly.

This is on the heels of the dispute between Wike and the lawmaker representing the FCT at the National Assembly, Senator Ireti Kingibe, over his activities as Minister.

The constitution noted that the FCT minister is answerable to only the president and not the national assembly. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

Giving clarity on this dispute, the senior lawyers said Wike's execution of his duties has nothing to do with the FCT senator nor the national assembly.

Meanwhile, Senator Kingibe has argued that Wike's activities as FCT minister are subject to the supervision of the national assembly.

She said:

“You also have to remember that the minister of the FCT – I’m not sure we have had a former governor as a minister, I think we have had one. Some [former] governors may think that as an FCT minister, the minister does not have executive powers. He works hand-in-hand with the National Assembly and the president to administer the FCT.”

Falana clarifies Wike, Kingibe's statutory boundaries

Meanwhile, Falana, an interpreter of the law, stated that Senator Kingibe and the national assembly have no right to supervise the activities of Wike as minister.

As reported by Punch, he said:

“The power of the executive with respect to the FCT lies with the President. Making laws and passing laws for the FCT are the business of the National Assembly.

“Section 299(a) of the constitution provides: The provisions of this constitution shall apply to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as if it were one of the states of the Federation; and accordingly

“(a) all the legislative powers, the executive powers and the judicial powers vested in the House of Assembly, the governor of a state and in the courts of a state shall, respectively, vest in the National Assembly, the President of the Federation and in the courts which by virtue of the foregoing provisions are courts established for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

Another senior lawyer backs Wike

Similarly, Adegboruwa said Wike is only answerable to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rather than the upper and lower chamber lawmakers.

He said just like other ministers appointed by the President, Wike is only answerable to the office of President Tinubu.

Adegboruwa said only President Tinubu has the statutory power to remove Wike as a minister and strip him of all his executive powers.

He said:

“Among the ministers, only the Attorney General has specific responsibilities that are recognised by law as stated in Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution.”

“The rest of the ministers have no specific statutory duties unless assigned to them by the President."

Source: Legit.ng