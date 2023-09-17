Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has been commended for his leadership and commitment since assuming office

An APC chieftain, Francis Okoye, said the former Rivers state governor has shown that there's a new sheriff in town

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okoye described Wike as the best fitted for the position

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Francis Okoye, has showered praises on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

Okoye described the appointment of Wike as the FCT minister as a square peg in a square.

He stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, September 17.

Wike is best fitted for FCT minister

The convener of APC South-East Coalition said it is difficult to raise the performance of any minister within a month but Wike has shown leadership and commitment to making Abuja the envy of all.

“This is one of the best appointments I think Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made among all other appointments he has made in the recent past. Putting a square peg in a square hole. Wike is best fitted for that position as Minister of FCT.”

Some of Wike's achievements within a month

Okoye said the FCT minister has been able to fix streetlights and flagged off the rehabilitation of 135 roads, among other things.

He said:

“The other day we saw him make pronouncements concerning how he wants all the street lights in Abuja to be fixed, I know how the street lights along the Lugbe/airport axis area were abandoned and no longer functioning because I live around that area. But as I speak to you now as a resident of Lugbe axis in Abuja. Wike has shown leadership by making sure that all those street lights are functional.

“He equally showed leadership by bringing the traditional rulers closer to the government and making sure that they become part of every decision he takes as the Minister of FCT. Two days ago, I saw the FCT Minister sitting down with all the traditional rulers within the FCT and before they went home, he donated cars to every one of them, which will ease their means of transportation of reaching out to the people who they should preside over and this is to tell you the type of leadership Wike is going to offer.

“Wike also flagged off the rehabilitation of 135 roads within the FCT. So if he could start with some of these things within a space of one month, I think he has shown that he has come to work. He has shown that a new sheriff is really in town and we all need to give him that maximum support for him to succeed.”

Okoye called on all Abuja residents and indigenes to give Wike all the maximal support he needs to succeed in making Abuja the capital all Nigerians dream of.

