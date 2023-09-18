Tragedy has struck the Rivers State House of Assembly as a member, Honourable Dinebari Loolo, has been reported dead

It was gathered that the late lawmaker died in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital on Monday, September 18

Loolo, before his death, represented Khana 2 State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Honourable Dinebari Loolo, representing the Khana 2 State Constituency in the Khana local government area in the Rivers State House of Assembly, is dead.

According to PM News, Loolo died in Port Harcourt, on Monday, September 18.

Rivers lawmaker, Dinebari Loolo is dead Photo Credit:@LordAhaika

Source: Twitter

Rivers Speaker leads condolence visit to Loolo's house

The River Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, who led other lawmakers on a condolence visit to Loolo’s family house described the late lawmaker as a rare gem

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Amaewhule said Loolo contributed immensely to the development of his constituency and Rivers State as a whole.

The Speaker urged Lollo’s family to take solace in the fact that the late lawmaker lived a life of service to humanity and left a legacy that will forever be remembered.

He assured Lollo’s family of the continued support of the Rivers Assembly House to the late lawmaker’s family.

He prayed for their comfort and strength during this difficult period.

Senator Gbenga Aluko dies after collapsing in Abuja office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Gbenga Aluko, a former senator from Ekiti state in the southwest, has been reported dead.

The politician died on Saturday evening, November 20, after he collapsed in his office in Abuja.

Aluko was reportedly taken to a hospital where he died. He was said to have not shown any sign of illness before his death.

Tears as influential Senator dies in US hospital

A former lawmaker, Senator Annie Okonkwo, has been pronounced dead in an unnamed hospital in the United States.

The lawmaker who represented Anambra Central senatorial district passed on less than two weeks after he celebrated his 63 birthday.

Okonkwo's demise was a result of a long battle with a terminal illness and a family member who pleaded anonymity confirmed the report of his demise.

Tears as former prominent PDP Senator dies

Anyim Ude, a former senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is dead.

Ude, a legendary broadcaster and senator who represented the Ebonyi south senatorial district in the Upper Chamber died at 82.

The death of the broadcaster was announced in a statement by his son on Thursday, May 18, who disclosed that the veteran broadcaster died on Monday, May 15, but did not reveal the cause of his death.

Source: Legit.ng