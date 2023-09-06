The National Assembly Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba has given its judgement on the February 2023 national assembly election held in Delta South Senatorial district

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw Senator Thomas Onowakpo's certificate of return

INEC also said INEC should conduct a supplementary election in the contentious Warri South local government area within 90 days

Asaba, Delta state - The senatorial election petitions tribunal in Asaba, Delta state, has sacked Senator Thomas Onowakpo, the lawmaker representing Delta South.

This update was shared by The Punch on Wednesday, September 6.

Senator Thomas Onowakpo has been sacked from office. Photo credit: Photo credit: Delta South Senatorial District

Source: Facebook

Tribunal orders withdrawal of Onowakpo’s certificate

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Michael Diden, had approached the tribunal with his petition seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

He argued that the electoral body did not follow the Electoral Act before declaring APC winner of the election.

On Wednesday, September 6, the tribunal chairman, Justice Catherine Ogunsola, ruled that Onowakpo’s certificate of return be withdrawn, Vanguard newspaper noted.

It also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in Warri South local government area (LGA) of the state within 90 days.

Thomas Onowakpo's removal: INEC reacts

Speaking shortly after the judgment, Clark Ekpebe, INEC's counsel, said they would study the judgment.

Ekpebe added that the commission still has the option of an appeal.

He said:

“The judgment has been given and we will go home and study the judgment. We have been asked to withdraw his certificate of return and conduct a supplementary election within 90 days.

“We have 60 days in the 90 days. Don’t forget we have an option of appealing the case.”

