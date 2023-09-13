The National Assembly election tribunal in the PDP-controlled Delta State has declared the election of APC Ede Dafinone in the Delta Central Senatorial district inconclusive

Ede Dafinone will be the second APC senator who was sacked in the state within the space of two weeks; the first was Joel Onowakpo of Delta South senatorial district

The court has ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election in four of eight LGAs in the Delta Central, while the poll should be conducted in the Warri South LGA in the Delta South

Asaba, Delta - The National Assembly election petition tribunal in Asaba, the Delta State capital, has declared the 2023 senatorial election in the Delta Central senatorial district inconclusive.

Justice W.I. Kpochi-led three-member panel ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission should conduct a rerun in the 48 polling units of four of eight local government areas in the senatorial district, The Punch reported.

The court then ruled that the INEC should set aside the certificate of return earlier issued to Senator Ede Dafinone of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ighoyota Amori, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, had filed petitions before the tribunal, asking the court to declare him as the winner of the election or the court should order a rerun in the four local government areas where there were contentious issues.

List of APC senators the court has sacked

Last week, the tribunal of the election of APC Senator Joel Onowakpo of the Delta South senatorial district was inconclusive and ordered INEC to hold a supplementary election in Warri South local government area in the senatorial district within 19 days.

Dafinone was the sixth APC senator that the tribunal has sacked since the election petition court started sitting across the country.

There has been fear that if the trend continued, the ruling party may lose the hold of being the majority in the Red Chamber.

Tribunal: PDP Ugochinyere sacked, barred from taking part in supplementary poll

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP House of Representatives member, Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, representing the Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, has been sacked.

Ugochinyere was sacked by the tribunal sitting in Nasarawa state on Sunday because he emerged through an invalid primary conducted outside his constituency.

The court has subsequently ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election in 55 polling units within 90 days and barred the PDP and Ugochinyere from participating in the poll.

