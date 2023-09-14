The court is yet to deliver its judgement in the suit challenging the election victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state

David Ombugadu, governorship candidate of the PDP rejected the March 18 gubernatorial poll that brought Sule into office and wants the court to declare the actual winner

However, in its Thursday, September 14 court session, the tribunal in the state adopted the final written addresses of the parties involved and adjourned the case

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nasarawa State, Lafia - The Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Thursday, September 14, reserved judgment on the petition filed by David Ombugadu, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the outcome of the 2023 governorship poll in the state.

PDP candidate Ombugadu is challenging the re-election victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule in Nasarawa state. Photo credit: Nasarawa Mirror, David Emmanuel Ombugadu

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reports that the Ombugadu is challenging the declaration of Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 governorship election.

Legit.ng understands that the sitting on Thursday, was slated for the adoption of final written addresses by counsels to the petitioner as well as the first, second and third respondents.

The chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, reserved the judgment after counsels to the petitioner and respondents adopted their final written addresses, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The chairman, therefore, said that the tribunal would communicate to the parties through their counsels on the day of judgment.

Tribunal sacks 2nd APC senator in 2 weeks in major PDP state

The National Assembly election petition tribunal in Asaba, the Delta State capital, has declared the 2023 senatorial election in the Delta Central senatorial district inconclusive.

Justice W.I. Kpochi-led three-member panel ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission should conduct a rerun in the 48 polling units of four of eight local government areas in the senatorial district.

The court then ruled that the INEC should set aside the certificate of return earlier issued to Senator Ede Dafinone of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP Ugochinyere sacked, barred from taking part in supplementary poll

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP House of Representatives member, Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, representing the Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, has been sacked.

Ugochinyere was sacked by the tribunal sitting in Nasarawa state on Sunday because he emerged through an invalid primary conducted outside his constituency.

The court has subsequently ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election in 55 polling units within 90 days and barred the PDP and Ugochinyere from participating in the poll.

Source: Legit.ng