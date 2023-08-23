The PDP governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has played host to the top scorer of the 2023 UTME JAMB in the state, Ernest Ifeanyichukwu Ofoama

Mbah said the candidate, who first lady Oluremi Tinubu has awarded a scholarship, was hosted in his office alongside his parent, Oliver and Mrs Loveth Ofoama

The governor then promised to further support Ofoama, who wanted to study medicine, throughout his university career

Enugu, Enugu - Peter Mbah, the governor of Enugu State, has hosted the top scorer of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state, Master Ernest Ifeanyichukwu Ofoama and his parents.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a tweet on Wednesday, August 23, disclosed that he played host to the UTME candidate in his office on Monday, August 21.

Governor Mbah hosts JAMB top scorer candidate in Enugu Photo Credit: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Source: Twitter

Tinubu awards scholarship to JAMB top scorers across 36 states

Mbah further revealed that Ofoama was among the 36 top scorers of the UTME, an examination conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), that the first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has awarded scholarships to study in Nigeria.

According to Mbah, Tinubu awarded the scholarship to the top scorer of JAMB UTME candidates in each of the 36 states through her Renewed Hope initiative.

The PDP governor further revealed that the JAMB UTME candidates will receive their scholarship prizes on Saturday, August 23, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Governor Mbah promises to support JAMB's top scorer after winning Tinubu's scholarship

He also promised that his administration would give any further assistance to Ofoama to further his education in the medicine line.

While playing host to Oliver and Mrs Loveth Ofoama and their son, the governor expressed his joy and satisfaction with the candidate.

He said:

"Congratulating him on this academic success makes my heart happy. We are really pleased with Ofoama because he has inspired other pupils and served as a role model."

See the tweet here:

