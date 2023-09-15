President Bola Tinubu has vowed to stop the recurring crisis between herders and farmers across the country and go fully into ranching

During a meeting with the National Conference on Livestock Reforms led by its chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, the president blamed leadership failure for the recurring crisis

The committee recommended the creation of livestock ministries, and the president promised to engage the governors to acquire land for livestock production

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has announced plans to end the recurring farmer-harder clashes across the country, adding that his administration will engage the governors and apply to acquire land for ranches and livestock production.

The President made the revelation while hosting members of the National Conference on Livestock Reforms led by its chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, who also doubles as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Tinubu got a proposal to create Ministry of Livestock Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu meets Ganduje, service chiefs over herder-farmer crisis

Also in attendance were heads of security agencies in the country. The meeting was held at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, September 14, Channels Television reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Ganduje-led committee recommended to the president the creation of the Ministry of Livestock for their recommendations to be better implemented.

While addressing the committee, President Tinubu said:

“I will be talking to all the governors. The Federal Government will be ready to apply to acquire land for ranches and livestock development.”

President Tinubu faults leadership over farmer-herder crisis

President Tinubu further noted that the farmer-herder clashes in Nigeria have continued because of leadership failure.

According to the president, “it is not the fault of the herdsmen or farmers,” but “our fault – the leadership – for not finding solutions in the past to solve our problem.”

The meeting on Thursday came after years that the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) was approved by the National Economic Council (NEC) in 2019.

It was targeted at increasing investment in the livestock sector and providing ranches. Its long-term goal was to curb the recurring clashes between herders and farmers, which have become prominent in the north-central states of Nigeria.

Farmer-Herder clashes: President Tinubu meets Ganduje, security chiefs

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with a delegation led by the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The meeting, which was going on at the presidential villa, had in attendance the security chiefs of the country.

While there was yet a statement about the details of the meeting, a source privy to the development disclosed that the delegation was expected to present a document on resolving the farmer-herder clashes in the country.

Source: Legit.ng