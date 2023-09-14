President Bola Tinubu held an important meeting with Rivers stakeholders at the presidential villa, Abuja

The crucial meeting had in attendance former Governor Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara

Governor Fubara during the meeting with the president, made a case for the rehabilitation of the East-West Road in the oil-rich state

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, September 14, met with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and other stakeholders from the oil-rich state.

The meeting which was held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, was also attended by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who is also the immediate past governor of Rivers state.

Leading stakeholders to see the president, Governor Fubara made a case for the rehabilitation of the East-West Road, Channels TV reported.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting which was held behind closed doors, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Onueze Okocha said the East-West Road is strategic to the Port Harcourt Refinery which is the current administration has promised to reactivate.

He said the Rivers State stakeholders are also in the Villa to commend President Tinubu for appointing sons and daughters of the state into his cabinet and other positions.

Okocha added that the action of President Tinubu shows that he represents the interest of all Nigerians irrespective of their political or other affiliations.

