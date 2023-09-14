It is 100 days since Muhammadu Buhari left office as the 15th president of Nigeria and returned to his countryhome in Daura, Katsina state

Garba Shehu, his aide, has disclosed some of the things the former leader has been up to, as well as his achievements while in office

Shehu said although there is no leader without his or her flaws, no one can question Buhari's good intentions for the country

FCT, Abuja - Garba Shehu, the official spokesperson to the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has said his principal is currently caring for his farm.

Shehu said the farm had not received as much attention as it needed while Buhari was away.

Buhari's focus is presently on his farm, according to Garba Shehu. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

"History will judge Buhari fairly": Shehu

The former president's spokesman said Buhari goes to the farm four days a week and "is upbeat about how well the crops and his animals are now doing".

Shehu's post on Thursday, September 14, partly reads:

"This week, President Muhammadu Buhari clocked 100 days away from office after completing two terms of four years each as President of Nigeria.

"While it is the case that some in the country were happy that he was no longer in office, there are some, even more that continue to cherish and admire him.

"In the eight years he led the country, Muhammadu Buhari had taken many decisions and as is human, one or two may have been wrong. But no one, not even critics, can question his intentions when those decisions were taken.

"Muhammadu has done his part and left. History will judge him, and fairly I think."

