Umar Dangiwa, a one-time military administrator of Kaduna, has said the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari is very corrupt

Dangiwa alleged that a lot of fraud was committed by “the cabal” under Buhari’s leadership

The retired colonel stated that the current probe at the CBN will expose the “monumental financial fraud” that happened in Buhari's government

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Umar Dangiwa, a former military administrator of Kaduna, has said the ongoing probe of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by the Bola Tinubu administration will expose the mind-boggling corruption that happened under the Muhammadu Buhari government.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Dangiwa said the CBN’s probe will uncover how former president, Buhari’s “cabals” allegedly enriched themselves.

Former military administrator of Kaduna state, Umar Dangiwa, critical of Muhammadu Buhari (right). Photo credit: @jamesagberebi

Source: Twitter

'Buhari's cabal fraudulently enriched themselves': Dangiwa

According to The Cable, the former military governor added that the immediate past Nigerian leader can never feign ignorance of the “monumental financial fraud” that happened in the CBN because the Department of State Services (DSS) duly notified him.

The retired colonel said:

“The ongoing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) probe will lay bare the monumental financial fraud that happened under Buhari’s watch.

“It will reveal how the President’s cabal fraudulently enriched itself through forex round-tripping and Anchor Borrowers fraud.

“The claim that the president was unaware is false. He was made aware by the DSS and advised to cause the arrest and investigation of the CBN governor. He was prevailed upon by beneficiaries not to take an action which would expose them.

“One will not be wrong in saying that Nigeria has become a truly fantastically corrupt nation in the last eight years.”

