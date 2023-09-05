Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari mismanaged Nigeria's economy, Olusegun Obasanjo stated

The former Nigerian leader said Buhari lacked a good knowledge of economics, yet he was a reckless spender

The elder statesman noted that this was what led to the current economic hardship Nigeria is faced with

Ogun state, Abeokuta - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has hit at the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo accused Buhari of being “reckless” with the way he managed the nation’s economy.

Speaking in a fresh interview he granted to an online newspaper, TheCable, Obasanjo noted that Buhari mismanaged Nigeria's economy with his reckless spending, leading to the current 'ailing economy'.

The nation’s first elected president of the Fourth Republic in 1999 stated:

"Tinubu said the other day that it was unacceptable that he would spend 90% of his revenue to service debts.

"I wasn’t spending 90% when I went worldwide to get debt relief. Do you think that anybody would give you debt relief today? Buhari was spending money recklessly.

"I know Buhari didn’t understand economics. I put that in my book. But that he could also be so reckless, I didn’t know. Who would you go to today and ask for a favor? Tinubu says he has trimmed the number of people attending the United Nations General Assembly. Is that news? He will meet with Justin Trudeau, and he will meet with Emmanuel Macron. That will not solve any problem."

