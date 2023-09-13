On September 6, 2023, the presidential election tribunal in Abuja threw out petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February presidential election

The petitioners, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, have separately vowed to challenge the tribunal’s verdict at the Supreme Court

Making a new prediction, the spiritual leader of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission, Prophet Kingsley Okwuwe, said “a new Nigeria”, Obi’s slogan, will be realised

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has said Peter Obi will triumph at the Supreme Court.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is challenging the verdict of the tribunal which upheld President Bola Tinubu’s electoral victory.

Obi to win at the Supreme Court, according to Prophet Okwuwe. Photo credits: @atiku, @PeterObi, @officialABAT

Source: UGC

"Don’t give up on Obi": Cleric

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is also taking the same route.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking on who the final judgement will favour, Prophet Okwuwe asked supporters of Obi to continue supporting the former Anambra state governor with prayers.

The cleric, who released a prophecy via his official YouTube page, on Monday, September 11, said:

“The power is coming. The new Nigeria will be born. Don’t give up. We thank God for Peter Obi. He is going to the Supreme Court. It will come to pass. We will pray. As we continue to pray, God will be speaking to us.

“We might be facing challenges, don’t worry, relax. The Lord said I should tell somebody watching me, don’t worry, be calm. That’s what Moses said to his people: ‘stand still and see the salvation of The Lord'. You will soon see the salvation of The Lord.

“You know in the sight of The Lord, one year is a day. Be patient. God is training us, we are going through chastisement, to build us up, so that when the new Nigeria come, you will be appreciative. That is how God works at times.”

Cleric reveals prophecy about "secret of tribunal"

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Okwuwe said the Nigerian judiciary could be likened to Adam and Lucifer.

According to him, the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani ‘desecrated’ the hallowed place of justice last week.

Source: Legit.ng