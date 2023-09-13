The former minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen has sent a message to Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party

While the presidential hopefuls vowed to challenge the tribunal's verdict at the Supreme Court, Tallen said Tinubu's victory is a divine project

The ex-minister urged Atiku and Obi to join hands with President Bola Tinubu for the progress of Nigeria

Pauline Tallen, a former minister of women affairs, has revealed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's leadership in Nigeria was backed by God.

The former minister has urged Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join hands with Tinubu to build Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with NAN on Wednesday, September 13, Tallen said Tinubu’s victory is a “God project for the nation’s unity and stability”.

Last Wednesday, September 6, the presidential election petitions tribunal upheld Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

Reacting to the Tribunal's verdict which favoured Tinubu, Tallen asked Obi and Atiku to accept the verdict of the tribunal and ignored insinuations that the presidential election was manipulated, The Cable reported.

Tallen described Tinubu as a detribalized Nigerian and exemplary leader, who had followers all over the country and had paid his dues to deserve to become Nigeria’s president, The New Telegraph report added.

‘’The emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria’s President is a God project for the nation’s unity and stability.

“This is a confirmation that leadership comes from God and when God designs it, nobody can stop it."

