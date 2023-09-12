US rapper, Karim Kharbouch, who is popularly known as French Montana, has put a smile on the face of Makoko people in Lagos State

Karim Kharbouch, a popular American rapper better known by the stage name French Montana, has put laughter in the face of the people of the Makoko community in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to Premium Times, the singer, who recently shot a video of his latest song, ‘Wish U Well’ in the community, donated 500 Canoes to the people.

In the new song, the 38-year-old Moroccan-American rapper featured Swae Lee, an American rapper, and Lojay, a Nigerian singer, and the song was released on September 8.

The Makoko suburb was used as a backdrop for the “Wish U Well” music video, it captured the image of the resilient spirit and vibrant culture of the community.

The video was a love letter to the Makoko community for Montana and Swae. They spent time to connect with the people of the community and learn about their ways of life.

Montana disclosed the motivation for carrying out the project in a statement on Monday, September 12, saying that he witnessed how water served as life and an obstacle for the people of the community.

He maintained the boats remained an essential tools for the people to transport their good and services.

The singer added that the community leaders talked about their challenged which then propel him to carry out the project.

He statement reads in part:

"I was moved by their spirit and positivity, which inspired me to get involved and to help impact change.”

