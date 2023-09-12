A former deputy governor of Kogi state, Yomi Awoniyi, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Awoniyi, who served as deputy governor of the state during the Idris Wada administration, formally joined the APC, in preparation for the November 11 governorship election in the state

The former deputy-governor expressed his admiration for Governor Yahaya Bello’s 'leadership, and commitment to unity'

Lokoja, Kogi state - Architect Yomi Awoniyi, a former deputy governor of Kogi state, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Awoniyi teamed up with the APC ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election in the northcentral state.

Awoniyi dumps PDP for APC

With this development, the electoral fortunes of the ruling party in Kogi ahead of the poll received a boost.

According to The Nation, the state governor, Yahaya Bello presented the new entrant to the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje on Tuesday, September 12, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen, the former PDP chieftain said:

"I can tell you that the current governor has done exceptionally well in terms of leadership and good governance. His humility is unmatched, and his ability to unite the people is remarkable.

“These qualities are some of the reasons I decided to join the APC and offer my support to him and the incoming administration.”

On his part, Governor Bello expressed his delight, saying the APC presently has "a big fish", a report by Leadership newspaper noted.

His words:

“Today we have a big fish. Another big fish in our ocean in Kogi. We are APC and APC is Kogi. So, he (Awoniyi) has joined us fully."

