Twin brothers secretly built a 10-bedroom house for their mother while she believed she was supervising it for them

The mother diligently monitored the construction process, unaware the house was meant as a surprise gift for her

The emotional reveal touched many online as people praised the siblings for rewarding their mother’s sacrifices

A video of a woman diligently watching over a construction project for her twin children, unaware that the project is being carried out for her instead, has stirred emotions online.

The children, known as the Mitch brothers, shared the video on their social media page. The video detailed the activities of their mother, Paulina Gyabeng, popularly known as Porna, watching over the construction of a 10-bedroom house.

Two children build a huge house for their mother. Photo credit: @mitchbrothers/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Siblings surprise mother with 10-bedroom house

According to the twins who are known for their philanthropic works, the mother had thought she was just helping her children to build the house for them, but she was surprised when she found out the truth.

The video showed the process from when they started building the house to its completion.

"Many years ago, our mother traded her comfort to secure us a better future. She gave up her 5-bedroom family home to give us the best education she could offer."

"Today, that sacrifice has come full circle, and we offer her a home twice as big," they added.

Capturing the video, they wrote:

"A single mother thought she was helping her children buid their first 10-bedroom house, not knowing it was being buit for her.'

Watch the emotional video below:

Reactions to 10-bedroom house built for mother

The lovely gesture of the Mitch Brothers generated several reactions online. Many people praised them for recognising their mother's sacrifice.

Twin brothers give a 10-bedroom house to their mom. Photo credit: @mitchbrothers/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng collated some of the reactions. Some of the comments are below:

Crave_BoxNG said:

"How long did you keep the secret from her? 😩 Me wey my mouth dey scratch me."

palmofdeborah commented:

"I can imagine how long they kept the secret from her."

lizzyshy3 commented:

"In six years time, I, Elizabeth, will make my mother proud that woman really suffer for us."

anny.263 said:

"God when… High blood pressure medicine, koraaa, I can’t provide… May we all be great to provide for our parents."

kakungulu yusuf commented:

"To every hard-working mother that never abandoned her children no matter the odds of life may your children win for your sake and make you proud."

OMOSHALEWA OLAYINKA commented:

"Single mother no wan gree for anybody again oooo ajeh,Am very much proud to be a single mother, And i promise to make my daughter proud and make her know that am a good and responsible amd blessed mother for her ❣️,may God help me to fulfill my promises.🥹"

Nigerian man builds house for mother

In a smilar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of he and his siblings building a house for their mother to appreciate her sacrifices.

He described the moment as the happiest day of his life, praising his mother’s strength, faith, and years of labour that made the family who they are today.

Source: Legit.ng