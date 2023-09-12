Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has disclosed that some governors cannot be removed by the tribunals sitting in their states

The cleric, in a tweet on Monday, listed four governors on the platform of the PDP, APC and the Labour Party

Recall that the tribunals sitting in 25 of the 28 states where the March 18 governorship election was held have reserved their judgment and may deliver their verdict before the end of September

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted that no governorship election petition tribunal will unseat about four governors in Nigeria.

The list of governors Prophet Ayodele has foresaw cut across the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party.

According to The Punch, the tribunal sitting in 25 of the 28 states where the March 18 governorship election was held may decide the fate of governors before the end of September, as many of them have reserved their judgments.

But in his latest prophecy on its Twitter page on Monday, September 11, Ayodele predicted that he was confident that no tribunal could remove four governors, no matter the argument their oppositions presented before the court.

Ayodele predicts the outcome of petitions against Kefas, Sanwo-Olu, Oti, Mbah, and Eno

According to the cleric, the tribunal can remove Agbu Kefas, the PDP governor of Taraba State and Alex Otti of the Labour Party in Abia State.

Prophet Ayodele further revealed that the chances of removing PDP Peter Mbah of Enugu State through the tribunal were very low, adding that if the governor sought the face of the Lord, he could not be removed.

The spiritual leader then maintained that he had not seen anyone removing, irrespective of what the petitioners have put forward against APC Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Ayodele also disclosed that the tribunal could not remove Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, the PDP governor popularly known as the happy hour governor.

See the tweet here:

