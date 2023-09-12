The leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, has predicted that the Supreme Court would favour President Bola Tinubu on the petitions against his victory

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the PDP and Labour Party, after their loss at the PEPC, had vowed to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election at the Supreme Court

But In his latest prophecy, Elijah maintained that the apex court would vet Atiku and Obi's evidence but would have no choice but to attest to the judgment of the PEPC

FCT, Abuja - Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, has prophesized the possibility of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party losing at the Supreme Court.

Atiku and Obi have vowed to pursue their case against the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Election (INEC).

Outcome of Obi, Atiku's appeal at the Supreme Court revealed

Why PEPC strikes out Atiku, Obi's petitions against President Tinubu

The duo had approached the presidential election petition court (PEPC) to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election that produced President Tinubu, and the tribunal struck out their petitions over lack of evidence.

In her judgment, one of the panel members of the PEPC, Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, said that the petitioners had wasted the court's time and their own time for poor arrangement of the files and cases.

She said:

"What we have done today is a waste of time. The poor way you have arranged the documents will cause confusion for both of you and the court. At this stage, it is better for you to go back and rearrange those documents in a sequence so as to help yourselves and the court.”

What Prophet Elijah says about Atiku, Obi's fate at the Supreme Court

Atiku and Obi, the petitioners, have, however, announced their plans to approach the Supreme Court, but Prophet Elijah, in his latest revelation, predicted the apex court would strike out their appeals.

He said:

"The Supreme Court will have nowhere to go but to now attest to what has been passed as a verdict."

See the video here:

"Your candidate will surrender very soon": Prophet Elijah tells Obi's supporters

Prophet David Elijah, in his prophetic message, revealed that Obi would give up the case in the name of peace, and his supporters would be very disappointed and blame him.

The victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election is currently being challenged by Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

