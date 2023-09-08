Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has said Peter Obi would not have gathered the number of votes he got during the 2023 presidential election if INEC was not credible

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has tackled Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election, confessing that he knew that the former Anambra governor would not win the poll.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), however, disclosed that Obi came third in the election because of the credibility displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), The Nation reported.

According to the former governor of Rivers State, in the past, people like Peter Obi would not have gathered such votes in the 2023 presidential election. Still, he did because INEC was very transparent, and the poll was credible.

The minister said:

"I am a realist. That is why we should praise the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The way the election went showed that it was a perfect election. I gave it to INEC. In the past election, it was not possible for the likes of Obi to pull such numbers."

The former governor of Rivers State maintained that the reality on the ground did not favour Obi, even though he feels he has good intentions, but it was not all about him.

According to Wike, though Obi could be the preferred choice of some people being a younger candidate, the current permutation did not favour the Labour Party candidate.

