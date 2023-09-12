The Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have been petitioned to arrest Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)

This petition was made on social media on Tuesday, September 12, by the former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) chairman, Lauretta Onochie

Onochie accused Peter Obi of fuelling violence and described him as a "clown" desperate for power

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - The former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) chairman, Lauretta Onochie, has explained why Peter Obi should be arrested by the Police and the Department of State Security (DSS).

In a lengthy social media post on Tuesday, September 12, Onochie described Obi as a "clown" and a desperate man who needed to be brought into custody.

Peter Obi and the Labour Party will head to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict of the PEPT. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/DSS/Lauretta Onochie

Source: Facebook

She alleged that Obi's cohorts were propellants of violence following their loss at the presidential election and the presidential election petition tribunal.

Onochie wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Knowing he had no leg to stand on, he allowed himself to be foolishly led to the Tribunal by #Cashactivists, to pursue issues already decided by the Supreme Court, years ago."

Onochie's allegations against Obi

She accused Obi and the Labour Party of collaborating with organised labour to use a warning strike to disrupt the PEPT judgement day.

Onochie wrote:

A call has been made by Lauretta Onochie for the DSS to immediately arrest Peter Obi of the Labour Party for allegedly instigating violence in Nigeria.

"This man, @PeterObi, continues to instigate his headless and consequently, brainless followers to a violent change of government. I have never seen a more desperate individual.

There's something sinister and ominous about a man who came 3rd in a race and wants to be declared the winner, AT ALL COST!

"I think it's high time he was pulled in to answer a few questions. Nigerians want to know why Peter Obi, is this desperate."

Reactions as staunch American supporter of Peter Obi calls for Bola Tinubu's arrest

Meanwhile, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suffered a lot of criticism since the conclusion of the 2023 presidential polls.

His emergence as president has caused a lot of scepticism among political analysts and enthusiasts about the election's credibility.

Due to numerous criminal allegations against Tinubu, many have called for his arrest, including American psychotherapist Jeffrey Guterman.

Source: Legit.ng