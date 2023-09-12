FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has issued a fresh warning to the officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)

Wike who queried their inability to get a microphone to function properly at a public event, maintained that his administration would not condone their excesses

The former Rivers governor publicly lambasted the FCTA officials, stating that such an occurrence should never happen again

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, lashed out at the staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Wike tackles FCDA officials over a faulty microphone.

Source: Facebook

Wike heavily criticised the officials over their failure to conduct a flawless programme during the flag-off of a road rehabilitation project in Abuja on Monday, September 11

The minister was addressing guests at the event when the microphone stopped functioning properly, Channels TV reported.

"If you don't want to work, you leave", Wike to FCDA staff

Wike, lost his cool as he tried effortlessly to communicate with the audience.

He tackled the FCDA officials and warned that such should never happen again.

Speaking further, Wike added that if the workers are capable of the job, they should simply resign.

In a video that has gone viral, he said,

‘’Let me express my displeasure to FCDA. It is unfortunate, and that is why FCT is where it is. If you cannot arrange ordinary microphone to work, how would FCT work? Let me warn all those who are concerned that this should be the last time that I will appear at a public function, and I get this embarrassment; it will not happen again. If you don’t want to work, you leave.’’

Watch as Wike lost his cool in the video below;

"Why Tinubu appointed me as FCT minister", Wike opens up

Nyesom Wike has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu appointed him as the minister of the federal capital because of the confidence he had in him.

The minister made the disclosure while engaging the staff of the FCT Administration on Monday, September 11.

Wike then sent a strong warning to contractors that are handling 135 road rehabilitation in the federal capital and the civil engineering works against contract variation.

Did Wike order demolition of Jabi Motor Park in Abuja?

A viral TikTok video claimed that Wike ordered the demolition of Jabi Motor Park in Abuja.

However, digital investigations revealed that the video was from 2020, when the FCTA ordered the demolition of illegal shops in the park.

The investigations further discovered no ongoing demolition at the rumoured section of the park.

